James Segeyaro will miss the the Brisbane Broncos's round-13 clash against the Titants.
Rugby League

Segeyaro banned for a week by Broncos over drink-driving

by Fox Sports staff writers
30th May 2019 5:26 PM

TWO games into his Broncos career, Brisbane recruit James Segeyaro will serve a one-match ban after his low-range drink-driving offence.

Segeyaro will be unavailable for the Broncos' next game, against the Titans in Round 13, and required to complete a traffic offender course and 40 hours of community service.

The NRL Integrity Unit has signed off on Segeyaro's punishment.

The 28-year-old apologised for his actions in a meeting with the NRL's Karyn Murphy on Wednesday.

Segeyaro was pulled over by police on Monday morning and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.027.

The former Sharks rake is a P-plate driver, who require an alcohol level of zero.

Segeyaro signed with the Broncos only three weeks ago for the rest of 2019, after struggling to get game time at the Sharks behind brothers Jayden and Blayke Brailey.

brisbane broncos cronulla sharks james segeyaro nrl
News Corp Australia

