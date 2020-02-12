Seeking the voice of youth

Member for Bundaberg David Batt with Bundaberg's Youth Member of Parliament for 2019, Mia Pafumi.

YOU can have your voice heard by applying to be Bundaberg’s youth representative for 2020.

The YMCA youth ambassador program selects a young person from each of Queensland’s 93 electorates and gives them the opportunity to experience parliament, meet MPs, have their say on topical issues, partake in committee meetings and produce bills to make legislative change.

Last year’s Bundbaerg representative, Mia Pafumi said the experience was rewarding.

Her highlights included delivering a maiden private member statement in Brisbane and contributing to the debate of the youth education bill during the YMCA Qld Youth Parliament’s sitting week.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he was looking forward to meeting Bundaberg’s representative and said it was an excellent leadership opportunity.

“YMCA selects the young parliamentarians based on their enthusiasm, ability to represent their local area, their interest in issues affecting Queensland and passion to make a difference,” he said.

“Youth parliament also provides an excellent leadership opportunity for those who may one day become the future decision makers for our country.”

Applications close on Sunday February 16.