Seeking Bundy nurses: health jobs on the rise

HEALTH workers in Bundaberg can breathe easier following recent data released by Seek that shows advertised roles in healthcare are on the rise.

The employment data report found the number of advertised jobs had increased by 30 per cent in the region when compared to August last year.

The sector is Australia's largest employer, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, accounting for 13 per cent of the total Australian workforce.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) acting executive director of nursing and midwifery services, David Beard, said there would always be a strong demand for nursing services in the Bundaberg region.

"Among the issues that influence the strong demand for medical and nursing services in this region are our rapidly ageing population and our high rates of chronic illness and health risk factors such as smoking, obesity and risky drinking,” Mr Beard said.

WBHHS's employment records show an increase of 31 positions from 2016-17 to 2017-18, with the nursing stream making up just over 42 per cent of the total workforce.

"WBHHS has been working hard on a number of initiatives to grow our own workforce, including partnering with educational institutions such as CQUniversity to ensure we can continue to meet our region's health demands by maintaining a steady flow of local nursing graduates,” Mr Beard said.

"We have also been further developing recruitment and retention initiatives to attract nurses from other parts of the state, country and world.”

Seek data also revealed that nationally, one in 10 nurses currently looking for work are willing to move to another state.

Mr Beard said Bundaberg would be a great place for any healthcare workers to consider due to its great climate, housing affordability and natural assets.

"For anyone considering a career in nursing, I couldn't recommend it highly enough,” he said.

”You'll work in a profession that puts patients at its centre and encourages lifelong learning - and every day you get to come to work and make a real and meaningful difference to someone's life.”