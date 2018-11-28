SEEKING BLIND JUSTICE: Misconceptions had MP 'blind-sided'

BLINDSIDED: David Batt with Nerida Hepple, Helen Willet, Cheryl Callaghan and Hank the assistance dog talk about a petition to get a fair go for visually-impaired people.

THERE'S one week left to sign a petition calling for changes to disability parking legislation.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt, who started the petition earlier this year, said he had been shocked by the knowledge that visually impaired people could not obtain a disability parking permit in Queensland under current legislation. The injustice was first brought to his attention by vision-impaired local Cheryl Callaghan.

"Most people don't realise that vision-impaired and blind people do not have the legal access to park in disability parks,” Mrs Callaghan said.

Helen Willet, a Bundaberg woman who requires assistance from her assistance dog Hank, said she had seen Cheryl on the news and joined the campaign.

Ms Willet said people don't realise how hard it was for her to manoeuvre around a regular parking space to get Hank in and out of the car.

"It's difficult, and then we have to navigate our way across the parking spots,” she said.

The two campaigners along with Mr Batt, Guide Dogs Australia, Blind Citizens Australia and about 3000 Queenslanders who have already signed the petition want to see the Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey change legislation to allow vision-impaired people to park in a disability space.

In 2010 a national review of disability parking schemes saw states and territories agree the scheme was intended to assist people with severe mobility impairment.

However some states already had provisions that allowed those with visual impairments to obtain parking permits and declined to remove that provision.

"We've had a few responses from the minister. One was that Kevin (her partner) could drop me in a loading zone and park there for five minutes,” Mrs Callaghan said.

"Well I don't think I'm a delivery and I don't know any shop in town you can go into, be served and come back to the car within five minutes.”

Mr Batt said the current legislation only allowed people with an inability to walk to obtain the permit from their doctor.

"They'd love to be able to get into a disability park but doctors can't give them a permit because they're legally blind and they don't have an issue with their legs,” Mr Batt said.

The petition will close on Tuesday December 4 and is expected to be tabled in Parliament at the next sittings in February.

A spokesman for the Transport and Main Roads Minister said the petition would be carefully considered and receive a formal response, but until then it would be "inappropriate to pre-empt that process” by commenting.