Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The right job can put a little extra money in your pocket. Picture: Supplied
The right job can put a little extra money in your pocket. Picture: Supplied
Careers

The 20 best-paying jobs in your state

by Melanie Burgess
18th Aug 2018 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TECH workers and engineers are snapping up Australia's top pay packets, beating miners in the salary stakes in many parts of the country.

ICT (information and communication technology) architects recorded the highest average advertised salary on SEEK for the 12 months to June in both Victoria ($141,687) and New South Wales ($139,883).

These workers - tasked with designing and maintaining computer networks - also ranked second best-paid in Queensland ($130,543) and the ACT ($130,185), and fifth best-paid in South Australia ($123,912) and Western Australia ($133,611).

RMIT Associate Dean of Computer Science and IT Lawrence Cavedon said there was demand for highly-skilled ICT professionals so competition for talent was driving up salaries.

"Every industry is digitising so there is great need and we are short in people," he said.

"Businesses are investing a lot of money in IT and people who are going to make projects successful are highly valued. Solutions architects are the big decision makers in the projects."

Mr Cavedon predicted high demand and strong salaries would continue into the foreseeable future.

Demand for tech skills is pushing up salaries. Picture: iStock
Demand for tech skills is pushing up salaries. Picture: iStock

"We have a skills shortage and I can't see demand dropping off for quite a while," he said.

"The only downward pressure on salary will be as we get more people trained to do these tasks."

Engineering professionals also featured heavily on SEEK's list of high earners, with managers nabbing the top pay packets in WA ($137,719), QLD ($134,955) and Tasmania ($133,541).

Try the NT’s construction industry for top dollar. Picture: iStock
Try the NT’s construction industry for top dollar. Picture: iStock

Meanwhile, Australia's highest average salary on SEEK went to quality assurance and control workers in NT's construction industry ($144,121), and SA and ACT's top earners were mining, resources and energy managers ($136,126) and accounting professionals specialising in strategy and planning ($133,437), respectively.

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

 

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

 

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

 

SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries
SEEK Salary report July 2017 — June 2018: Top 20 average salaries

READ MORE EMPLOYMENT NEWS IN THE CAREERS SECTION OF THE COURIER-MAIL, THE ADVERTISER, THE HERALD SUN AND THE DAILY TELEGRAPH.

Related Items

careers engineers jobs miners tech workers

Top Stories

    $2.4M IN DEBT: Federal Court orders iconic pub be wound up

    premium_icon $2.4M IN DEBT: Federal Court orders iconic pub be wound up

    News A $2.4 MILLION debt has thrust the future of one of Bundaberg's oldest hotels into uncertainty.

    • 18th Aug 2018 6:02 AM
    REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    Health Second department to open its doors soon

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    • 18th Aug 2018 6:05 AM
    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners