Australia’s next job explosion

The top 20 jobs that are most in demand in Australia

TASMANIAN job ad growth is outperforming mainland Australia, with a 26.8 per cent annual increase in job listings on SEEK.

This is three times the ad growth of Australia as a whole, which was up 8.7 per cent in the year to July.

Tasmanian-based businesses are also reporting high confidence and favourable conditions.

NAB's July Business Confidence Index recorded +19 business confidence index points for Tasmania - the strongest in Australia and ahead of Queensland (+17 points) and Victoria (+16 points).

For the past four years, SEEK reveals the sectors driving Tasmania's job ad growth have been trades and services (up 16 per cent between 2014 and 2018), healthcare and medical (14 per cent) and hospitality and tourism (12 per cent).

"With Tasmania consistently outperforming the mainland, it appears that the larger population has been bolstered by economic development and investment that has driven business and jobs growth," SEEK managing director Australia and New Zealand Kendra Banks says.

"Tassie's investment in its competitive strengths such as tourism and agriculture, along with a renewed commitment to state infrastructure, has led to a surge in job ads.

"The challenge for the state now is whether it can allocate enough jobs to this new, growing workforce."

Across Australia, the healthcare and medical sector is the biggest contributor to job ad growth.

Tasmania's sector experienced the biggest increase at 42 per cent year on year in July - well ahead of the national average of 12 per cent.

Aged care nursing jobs account for about 13 per cent of jobs advertised in the states healthcare and medical sector.

Tasmania's population has a median age of 42, making it home to the oldest population in the country.

Nationally, SEEK reveals mining resources and energy and farming, animals and conservation recorded the largest growth in job opportunities - both up 37 per cent year on year.

They were closely followed by the government and defence sector, which was up 36 per cent.