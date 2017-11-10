Seeing green over sign

BAD LOOK: A Greens election sign has been nailed into a tree at Gin Gin, raising the eyebrows of community members.

PART and parcel of any election campaign, corflute signs are hard to ignore at the moment.

But it's one particular Greens piece of advertising that's caught the attention of South Kolan delivery driver Stuart Adcock.

Bearing the slogan "A future for all of us”, a large tree opposite the Gin Gin post office along Mulgrave St may not have foreseen becoming a political pin-up board in it's future before the corflute was nailed into its trunk.

"Everyone else's (signs) - you see them all around Bundy and out here - all the other candidates have them on stakes and pickets just hammered into the ground and they've (the Greens) have gone for the nicest, greenest looking tree and gone and nailed it up,” Mr Adcock said.

"They've gone for maximum exposure.

"Normally they would crucify somebody for doing that.

"Maybe someone's just had a bit of a brain fade.”

Mr Adcock said what was even more ironic was the generic Greens sign, which doesn't show the smiling face of the area's candidate, does however make a point of proclaiming how environmentally friendly it was.

Printed along the bottom of the sign, the fact the corflute is made from 100% recycled material is clear for all see.

Mr Adcock said he sent the Greens an email outlining his concerns and believes the sign will be removed - just as soon as they work out where it is.

"They sent a response straight back, begging to know the location of it,” he said.

"I'm not going to tell them where it is.

"I'd say if they're smart they'll send out a group email and get everyone to run out and pull any down that are on trees.

"It will be interesting to see if it's still there at the end of the day.”

Mr Adcock said one of his pet hates was any sort of advertising attached to trees.

"Nothing worse than going out to a nice bush setting and seeing an advertising sign for a business screwed into a tree.

"But when I saw that I thought 'that's taking it to the next level',” he said.

"A Greens sign and they've thought nothing of screwing it straight into a tree.”

The Greens have been contacted for comment.