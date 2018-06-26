Menu
Trent Seeds doing what he does best.
Rugby League

Seeds still leads meat pie tally after 11 games

Matthew McInerney
by
24th Jun 2018 4:08 PM
LEAGUE: Waves centre Trent Seeds remains the most reliable man for a meat pie after 11 rounds of the Bundaberg Rugby League season.

Seeds, who has played fullback, wing and second-row in his past few seasons, scored a try in the Tigers' 26-6 win against Isis Devils.

It took his season tally to 15 tries, and maintained an impressive strike rate that includes tries in eight of his past nine games for the club.

Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters' double in his side's 34-6 win against Wests Panthers brought his season haul to 13, while Waves' winger Billy Stefaniuk is one try back.

Veteran Wallaroos centre Shaun Collins is fourth with 11 tries, while Isis centre Matthew Craven is fifth on 10 tries.

With just five games left, the chase to be the competition's leading try-scorer will go down to the wire.

