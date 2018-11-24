Seeds is prepared for test today

Bundaberg Pythons Trent Seeds on his way to cross the line for a try earlier this season. Today he will play for them in the Spring Cup and play for Past Highs Combined Country in cricket.

Bundaberg Pythons Trent Seeds on his way to cross the line for a try earlier this season. Today he will play for them in the Spring Cup and play for Past Highs Combined Country in cricket. Brian Cassidy

UNION: "I always love the feeling of playing something.”

Some might call him crazy but Bundaberg's Trent Seeds embraces playing two sports in summer at the highest level.

Seeds is the only person in the region to play in the Spring Cup and division 1 cricket on the weekend.

Most Friday nights he will play for the Bundaberg Pythons before backing up the next day to play for Past Highs Combined Country.

Seeds said he enjoyed the challenge of backing up to play both sports.

"No I don't really get tired,” he said.

"I always feel pretty good after playing sport.”

Seeds has been doing both sports for the past two years and has been successful as well.

He helped guide Bundaberg Pythons to this year's grand final and has also been impressive for Past Highs.

Seeds has taken wickets and made two scores of more than 40 in division 1.

The weekend might be busy for Seeds but his weeks are also compromised of training for both events.

"I have two training sessions, on Tuesday and Thursday, for cricket before training on Wednesday with union,” he said.

"Sometimes I don't train with union but I try to get there as much as I can.”

Now, Seeds is planning on playing both in one day.

Past Highs face The Waves today at Salter Oval in division 1 before the Pythons face the Barbarians tonight in Childers in the Spring Cup.

Seeds admits he will be forced to leave cricket a little bit earlier to make sure he can play for the Pythons.

"I'm hoping the game will be finished at 4pm,” he said.

"But I'll leave at 4.30pm to make sure I can get to Childers to play.”

Pythons are currently leading the competition and face a Barbarians side looking for another win after beating the Turtles last weekend.

"For us it is just competing really,” he said about the clash.

"We just hope to keep them out.”

Seeds said the focus for Past Highs as they aim to beat the ladder leaders will be to field better after that cost the team during the past two weeks.

Past Highs will play at 12.30pm with Brothers to play Norths in the other game.

The side can move to third on the ladder if they beat The Waves and Norths lose to Brothers.