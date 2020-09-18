See whose matters are listed in Childers court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
• Anderson, Ian Bryon
• Baker, Clinton Keith
• Biggs, Corallea Anne Margaret
• Birch-Hankin, Matthew Jacob
• Brechbuhler, Roni
• Brown, Crystal Maree
• Cameron, Kristie Lorrae
• Campbell, Lisa Cherie
• Candy, Sarah May
• Carlile, Reyce Evan
• Carney, David
• Clyde, Russell Edward
• Dean, Alastair Gerardus Noel
• Diack, Ivan Hector
• Dickson, Annika
• Docherty, Troy David
• Felsch, Tyrone Malcolm-James
• Jones, Keith Robert
• Kelly, Gage Benjamin
• Kendall, Colin John
• Lillye, Shanara Christie
• Love, Geoffrey Walter
• Mason, William Saunders
• May, Gregory
• Miller, Kelly Gail
• Otto, Luke Michael
• Pettitt, Jason Brian
• Puckering, Joanne Ruth
• Rigby, Ian Eric
• Rockett, Brendon Francis
• Rodahl, Nat Alton
• Rudd, Luke
• Sager, Schellie Maree
• Staples, Keiran Leslie
• Stieler, Ashley Allan
• Sullivan, Marty Lindsey Gordon
• Sweeney, Cy
• Tokelove, Daniel Michael
• Watson, Jamie Stewart