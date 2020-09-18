Menu
39 people are listed to appear in the Childers Magistrates Court today.
See whose matters are listed in Childers court today

Megan Sheehan
18th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Anderson, Ian Bryon

• Baker, Clinton Keith

• Biggs, Corallea Anne Margaret

• Birch-Hankin, Matthew Jacob

• Brechbuhler, Roni

• Brown, Crystal Maree

• Cameron, Kristie Lorrae

• Campbell, Lisa Cherie

• Candy, Sarah May

• Carlile, Reyce Evan

• Carney, David

• Clyde, Russell Edward

• Dean, Alastair Gerardus Noel

• Diack, Ivan Hector

• Dickson, Annika

• Docherty, Troy David

• Felsch, Tyrone Malcolm-James

• Jones, Keith Robert

• Kelly, Gage Benjamin

• Kendall, Colin John

• Lillye, Shanara Christie

• Love, Geoffrey Walter

• Mason, William Saunders

• May, Gregory

• Miller, Kelly Gail

• Otto, Luke Michael

• Pettitt, Jason Brian

• Puckering, Joanne Ruth

• Rigby, Ian Eric

• Rockett, Brendon Francis

• Rodahl, Nat Alton

• Rudd, Luke

• Sager, Schellie Maree

• Staples, Keiran Leslie

• Stieler, Ashley Allan

• Sullivan, Marty Lindsey Gordon

• Sweeney, Cy

• Tokelove, Daniel Michael

• Watson, Jamie Stewart

