Five people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Five people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

• Baker, Sophie Breanna-Louise

• Coonan, Thomas John

• Landers, Tony John, Mr

• Sandow, Floyd Lindsay

• Stallan, Trent Leslie David