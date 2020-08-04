Menu
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month to inspect work on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m. Photo: Contributed.
News

SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Controversial works to lower the Paradise Dam spillway by 5.8m are continuing.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited the dam last month and took a number of photos that show the changes.

 

He said he was "devastated" by what he saw and has commended Tom Marland and those involved in a class action over the measures.

The matter continues before the Supreme Court and is scheduled for a review hearing at the end this month.

Previously a SunWater spokesperson said the company's decisions in relation to Paradise Dam have been about protecting both lives and livelihoods.

"SunWater will vigorously defend its position on Paradise Dam in court."

Read more about the issue below.

