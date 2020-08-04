SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month to inspect work on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m. Photo: Contributed.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month to inspect work on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m. Photo: Contributed.

Controversial works to lower the Paradise Dam spillway by 5.8m are continuing.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited the dam last month and took a number of photos that show the changes.

He said he was "devastated" by what he saw and has commended Tom Marland and those involved in a class action over the measures.

The matter continues before the Supreme Court and is scheduled for a review hearing at the end this month.

Previously a SunWater spokesperson said the company's decisions in relation to Paradise Dam have been about protecting both lives and livelihoods.

"SunWater will vigorously defend its position on Paradise Dam in court."

