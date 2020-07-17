SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

TAKE A LOOK: Photos of Monto’s Mural Art Trail. Picture: Sam Turner

TAKE A LOOK: Photos of Monto’s Mural Art Trail. Picture: Sam Turner

MONTO has put itself on the map as an iconic tourist destination, after establishing a breathtaking art mural trail.

Three projects have now been completed courtesy of Brisbane artists Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) and Travis Vinson (Drapl), with several more yet to be completed.

Murals on walls in Newton St, the water tower in Rotary Park, and the grain silos at Three Moon have transformed the town into a must see for travelling tourists.

As part of its drought renewal funding, Monto Magic Tourism and Action Group put forth several art projects to revitalise the town after years of drought and economic hardship.

The interpretations of Monto’s iconic history and identities have been splashed across the area, astonishing Monto residents and passers-by.

While completing these projects, the artists took it upon themselves to create a secret mural adjacent to the dairy artworks on Newton St.

Monto resident Cheryl Latimore has been immortalised in a depiction of her holding two personally made dolls.

Secret projects such as this are a common occurrence for Drapl and The Zookeeper, adding their personal touch to the area.

“We always like to do secret works in country towns, ones where we can do something ourselves out of spontaneity,” Mr Fergie said.

“Someone that hasn’t been controlled or scheduled.”

Monto local Cheryl Latimore has been immortalised in a secret mural on Newton St. Picture: Drapl

Mrs Latimore had been visiting the boys while they were completing the murals on the water tower earlier in July.

“Most days she’d come over and tell us funny stories, bring us cakes, and show us her knitted dolls,” Mr Vinson said.

“One day while she was explaining a story, we took a secret shot and realised we had a good photo.”

After a Saturday dinner with Mrs Latimore, the two artists strolled down to the wall on Newton St, and began the piece around 10pm.

“The next day we went into town and everyone was running around, overjoyed with what they saw with Cheryl,” Mr Fergie said.

“It was very special to us, and to the town.”