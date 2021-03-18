SEE THE LIST: Where and when you can get covid vaccine in Bundy region

Next week more than 1,000 general practices, including several in Hinkler, will join the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said GP’s will play a vital role the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“Phase 1B of the rollout will see 1,000 GP’s across Australia delivering COVID-19 vaccines for our elderly and immunocompromised, progressively increasing in number to more than 4,000 by the end of April,” he said.

“Australians eligible for Phase 1B will be able to find a vaccination provider through the new national vaccination information and location service, at the Department of Health website.

“This will enable people to locate their nearest general practice or General Practice Respiratory Clinic providing vaccinations and link through to their online booking system or phone number to make the appointment.

“Vaccines are the game changer in our fight against the COVID-19 virus and I urge everyone in Australia to come forward and get vaccinated when they are able to.

“It will protect themselves, their family, and their community.”

According to a Health Department document, the following local practices will join the rollout from March 22:

Grace Family Practice & Skin Care, Bargara



Family Practice at Sugarland, Avoca



Grace Medical Skin and Vein Centre, Bundaberg East



Aspire Medical Centre, Bundaberg South



West Bundaberg Medical Centre, Bundaberg West



Eastisde Medical Centre, Bundaberg East



Bundaberg Respiratory Clinic, Bundaberg



Childers Medical Centre, Childers



Gin Gin Family Medical Centre, Gin Gin

Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt MP said the rollout would continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“This staged scale up will align with the supply of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, and as more vaccine becomes available more services will come online,” Mr Hunt said.

“General practices will play a major role in ensuring all Australians who seek to be vaccinated have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are committed to making sure that every Australian that wants a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated.”

First Queensland recipient of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department Nurse Unit Manager Suzanne Smith with vaccinator Sherine Binder.

Phase 1B includes vulnerable groups, such as older people and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

As the Aboriginal Medical Service for the Bundaberg region IWC will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations to First Nation peoples in the region next month.

IWC will provide these vaccinations in clinics from Monday April 19 2021.

“General Practice is the cornerstone of Primary Health Care, but there has been insufficient communication and consultation with this key group in our community, and there is consequently a lack of clarity around the operational detail of the COVID-19 rollout,” IWC General Manager Wayne Mulvany said.



You can check to see if you can book a COVID-19 vaccination via the Vaccine Eligibility Checker here or phone the National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.



People will still be able to book their vaccine appointments directly at a participating general practice – as they do now to get a seasonal flu vaccine.

As the rollout moves into Phase two, additional general practices and selected community pharmacists will also participate in the program.

The COVID vaccine is free and voluntary.

As stated on the Australian Government’s Department of Health website: every vaccine approved for use by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) must meet strict standards – this includes that the vaccine is effective in helping to protect you against COVID-19.

The TGA has approved two vaccines for use in Australia, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

Specific vaccines will be administered based on availability and subject to any determination made by the TGA.

On March 16, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation released a statement regarding the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine program in several European countries due to reports of a potential link with thrombotic (clotting) events.

“Based on evidence to date, ATAGI do not see any reason to pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia,” the statement reads.

“Thrombotic events occur commonly in the absence of vaccination.

“It is noted that the rates of thrombotic events are not higher in vaccine recipients than the expected background rate.”

The statement outlines that no cases of coagulation disorders have been identified following COVID vaccination in Australia.

For more information on the rollout and vaccines click here.

