Hinkler Central shopping mall, Bundaberg.
Hinkler Central shopping mall, Bundaberg.
News

SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

Crystal Jones
2nd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Wondering what's open over Easter? We've put together a handy list to help out.

SUPERMARKETS

Hinkler Central

  • Good Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday to Monday 10am - 3pm

Stockland Bundaberg

  • Good Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday: 10am to 5pm
  • Easter Sunday: 10am to 5pm
  • Easter Monday: 10am to 5pm

Everfresh Woongarra Street

  • 8am-7pm daily

IGA Avoca

  • 6am-9pm daily

IGA Childers

  • 6am-9pm daily

Olsen's Corner Foodwords

  • 6.30am-9pm daily

Foodworks Fiveways

  • 8.30am-5.30pm daily

Foodworks Fresh Fields

  • 7am-7pm daily

Last Stop Convenience Store

  • 7am-1pm daily

Coral Cove Convenience Store

  • Good Friday: 7am-6pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6.30am-6pm
  • Easter Sunday & Monday: 7am-6pm

 

Bundaberg Hospital.
DOCTORS

Friendlies After Hours Service

  • Open 8am till 8pm every day. Private paid service with out-of-pocket fees. For more information, call 4331 1777

Bundaberg Hospital

  • Open 24 hours for emergencies.

For more information, call 4150 2222.

Childers Hospital

Contact: 4192 1133

CHEMISTS

Priceline Pharmacy

  • Good Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday to Easter Monday: 8am-5pm

Chemist Warehouse

  • 8am-8pm daily

Childers Community Pharmacy

  • Saturday: 8.30am-1pm (closed on other holidays)

SERVICE STATIONS

Coles Express Childers

  • Easter Friday: 7am-6pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-6pm
  • Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Coles Express Kensington

  • Easter Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm
  • Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Coles Express Barolin Street

  • Easter Friday: Closed
  • Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm
  • Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

BP Airport

  • 5am-10pm daily

United Service Station

  • Open 24 hours daily

 

Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open for the convenience of our readers.

