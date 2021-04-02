SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

Wondering what's open over Easter? We've put together a handy list to help out.

SUPERMARKETS

Hinkler Central

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday to Monday 10am - 3pm

Stockland Bundaberg

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 5pm

Everfresh Woongarra Street

8am-7pm daily

IGA Avoca

6am-9pm daily

IGA Childers

6am-9pm daily

Olsen's Corner Foodwords

6.30am-9pm daily

Foodworks Fiveways

8.30am-5.30pm daily

Foodworks Fresh Fields

7am-7pm daily

Last Stop Convenience Store

7am-1pm daily

Coral Cove Convenience Store

Good Friday: 7am-6pm

Easter Saturday: 6.30am-6pm

Easter Sunday & Monday: 7am-6pm

Bundaberg Hospital.

DOCTORS

Friendlies After Hours Service

Open 8am till 8pm every day. Private paid service with out-of-pocket fees. For more information, call 4331 1777

Bundaberg Hospital

Open 24 hours for emergencies.

For more information, call 4150 2222.

Childers Hospital

Contact: 4192 1133

CHEMISTS

Priceline Pharmacy

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday to Easter Monday: 8am-5pm

Chemist Warehouse

8am-8pm daily

Childers Community Pharmacy

Saturday: 8.30am-1pm (closed on other holidays)

SERVICE STATIONS

Coles Express Childers

Easter Friday: 7am-6pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Coles Express Kensington

Easter Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Coles Express Barolin Street

Easter Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

BP Airport

5am-10pm daily

United Service Station

Open 24 hours daily

Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open for the convenience of our readers.