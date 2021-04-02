SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter
Wondering what's open over Easter? We've put together a handy list to help out.
SUPERMARKETS
Hinkler Central
- Good Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday to Monday 10am - 3pm
Stockland Bundaberg
- Good Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday: 10am to 5pm
- Easter Sunday: 10am to 5pm
- Easter Monday: 10am to 5pm
Everfresh Woongarra Street
- 8am-7pm daily
IGA Avoca
- 6am-9pm daily
IGA Childers
- 6am-9pm daily
Olsen's Corner Foodwords
- 6.30am-9pm daily
Foodworks Fiveways
- 8.30am-5.30pm daily
Foodworks Fresh Fields
- 7am-7pm daily
Last Stop Convenience Store
- 7am-1pm daily
Coral Cove Convenience Store
- Good Friday: 7am-6pm
- Easter Saturday: 6.30am-6pm
- Easter Sunday & Monday: 7am-6pm
DOCTORS
Friendlies After Hours Service
- Open 8am till 8pm every day. Private paid service with out-of-pocket fees. For more information, call 4331 1777
Bundaberg Hospital
- Open 24 hours for emergencies.
For more information, call 4150 2222.
Childers Hospital
Contact: 4192 1133
CHEMISTS
Priceline Pharmacy
- Good Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday to Easter Monday: 8am-5pm
Chemist Warehouse
- 8am-8pm daily
Childers Community Pharmacy
- Saturday: 8.30am-1pm (closed on other holidays)
SERVICE STATIONS
Coles Express Childers
- Easter Friday: 7am-6pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-6pm
- Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Coles Express Kensington
- Easter Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm
- Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Coles Express Barolin Street
- Easter Friday: Closed
- Easter Saturday: 9am-6pm
- Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
BP Airport
- 5am-10pm daily
United Service Station
- Open 24 hours daily
Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open for the convenience of our readers.