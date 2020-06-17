SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

MARKETS are back in full swing and one that aims to showcase some of the region’s best makers will open on Sunday for the first time.

For as long as she can remember Charmaine Martin has dreamt of owning her own shop, but as years went on and life got in the way, she never had the chance to fulfil this desire.

But the Bargara local is satisfied with the next best thing and with the help of her sister Lorraine Haines, the pair have started Paradise Markets, a weekly event to celebrate all things handmade.

“I’ve lived here for about 12 years and Lorraine has for nine and all we ever heard from locals was that they wished we had some local markets,” Ms Martin said.

“We wanted to create a place with a nice vibe, where you can walk around, have a look at some lovely items and make it so Bargara locals didn’t have to travel into the CBD and walk from shop to shop.”

LIVING IN PARADISE: Market event organisers and sisters Lorraine Haines and Charmaine Martin. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Paradise Markets first started in January and was held once or twice a month every Saturday morning, but the initiative was forced to shut up shop as a result of the pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

This weekend the boutique market will reopen for the first time in months, but with a few changes in store.

“We are now open Sundays instead of Saturdays and instead of it being held a few times throughout the month, we will be open every Sunday, which is very exciting,” Ms Martin said.

“Meeting and talking to new people is something we have always loved and a lot of visitors on holidays tend to stop by too … you can tell they are from down South because they turn up in their Summer clothes and we are shivering in our jumpers.”

SHOP TILL YOU DROP: Paradise Markets in Bargara, before the event had to shut up shop, as a result of the pandemic and social distancing requirements.

With 13 single-site stallholders confirmed and plenty of inquiries coming through, Ms Martin said everyone is welcome, especially if they are selling unique, quirky and handmade products.

CELEBRATE HANDMADE: A selection of handmade products for sale at Paradise Markets in Bargara.

From garden ornaments, plants and macramé creations to crocheted covers for containers, hand towels and even real estate agents, there is a stall for everyone.

“The purpose of Paradise Markets was always to bring the community together and allow locals to get their name and products out there and all the money goes back into the community too,” Ms Martin said.

“It’s a really lovely area under the big beautiful trees and outside Artisans 4670 and the Turtle’s Paradise Café and we’ll have Sticky Rock playing music this Sunday too.”

All vendors interested in holding a stall at the Paradise Markets are encouraged to send a private message to the Facebook page with your contact details. The cost is $15 per site.

The markets will be held at 100 Hughes Rd, Bargara every Sunday from 8am to 1pm.