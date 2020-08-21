PICS: First look at recently opened food and drinks hotspot

NEW LOOK: Shania Kleidon serving customers at the main bar, at of the Grand Bundaberg Hotel. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

KNOWN for being one of Bundaberg's most iconic buildings, the family operated business may look very different from the inside, but the history and heartfelt memories live on.

Operating for more than a century, the Grand Bundaberg Hotel opened up its doors this week, for the first time since receiving a major makeover.

Situated on the corner of Targo St and Bourbong St, the Grand Bundaberg Hotel is one of the most iconic buildings in the CBD.

And while the aesthetics have brought a refreshingly new vibe to town, general manager Neal Orpin said one thing that will never go out of style remains the same.

"It's a business with a real family focus and the history of this place dates back to 1855, which is pretty special - you can't build that kind of history," Mr Orpin said.

"We saw a woman post on Facebook the other day saying she celebrated her 18th birthday at the Grand Hotel … she's 74-years-old now and said she can't wait to come back again."

Seating is well spaced out to follow COVID-19 health guidelines. Picture: Rhylea Millar

The front area near the main bar. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A second bar situated in the bistro and dining area. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Sean Oliver serving up refreshing drinks for customers. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Featuring a large public bar and plenty of seating areas, as well as a large bistro and dining space with a separate drinks bar, the refurbished venue accommodates the needs of all patrons and is open for lunch and dinner.

With royal blue walls, exposed brickwork from the original building and timber benches with matt black finishings, the atmosphere feels classy and elegant but modern and relaxed at the same time.

"Construction took about three months in total but we have been planning out the design and bringing it back to what it is now for more than 18 months," Mr Orpin said.

"It's a great beverage hotel, but we can also cater to all sorts of functions and events and the spacious set up means we can seat plenty of people while still adhering to the health guidelines."

Original brickwork has been left exposed in certain areas, adding to the stylish aesthetics. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Shania Kleidon holds a crowd favourite – a bottle of Bundaberg rum. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A seating area near the bistro with a bright and unique artwork. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Situated in between the two bars are additional seating areas and rest rooms. Picture: Rhylea Millar

With plenty of options available on the current menu, possibilities include Moroccan spiced pumpkin flowers with saffron yoghurt as a starter, the house beef burger on a brioche bun for main and a chocolate and passionfruit tower for dessert.

"Our menus will continue evolving as we will allow the food and beverage options to develop with the local market," Mr Orpin said.

"We will always be trying to source our ingredients from Bundaberg producers though."

The Grand Bundaberg Hotel is on the corner of Targo St and Bourbong St, open seven days a week and can currently sit up to 150 people, which will increase to 200 once the beer garden is open to the public.

To book a table, phone 4304 8510 or email hotel@grandbundaberg.com.au.