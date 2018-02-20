See nation's top pastel art in gallery at Gin Gin

WHAT used to be a courthouse for the rural community of Gin Gin has been transformed into an art gallery where the history of the building is met with the creations of the present.

Among the Courthouse Gallery Gin Gin's original furniture is an exclusive exhibition of "literal masterpieces”.

The Pastel Masters of Australia exhibition is on at the gallery and Suzanne Robinson, president of the Pastel Society of Australia Inc and the Courthouse Gallery Gin Gin, is inviting everyone to view the spectacle free of charge.

"We have the work of eight master pastelists of Australia and because they have been done by masters, they are literal masterpieces,” she said.

"To have an exhibition in a gallery in a little town like this is fantastic.

"These artists exhibit and teach worldwide.”

The artists include Tricia Reust, Penelope Gilbert-Ng, Louise Corke, Terry Wilkinson, Chris Blake, Joan Macnaught, Elizabeth Sutton and Tricia Taylor.

From breathtaking landscapes to emotive portraits, there is something for everyone at the Pastel Masters of Australia exhibition and a piece for every budget.

There are almost 100 masterpieces on display, with one of the cheapest works costing $75 and one of the higher-priced pieces marked $3000 - before the artist offered a discounted price of $2100.

Ms Robinson said the pastel works had been "extremely successful” visitor-wise and also with schools wanting to do excursions to the gallery.

With an unparalleled love for art herself, Ms Robinson said art was everywhere and her passion was bringing it to the rest of the world.

"It's wonderful to get up in the morning and work in the art community,” she said.

"I'm often pinching myself.

"We are all volunteers here, no one gets paid - the gallery runs on the love of art.”

Aside from the pastels, a range of art from local artists is for sale in the front of the gallery, wrapped by a veranda for the perfect place to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.

The exhibition is on display until February 28.

To see the exhibition, visit 80A Mulgrave St, Gin Gin. For more information, phone 41572154.