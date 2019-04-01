SEE MAP: Unhappy campers at dam must move by today

NEW GROUND: Not everyone is happy about changes at Wuruma Dam, north-west of Eidsvold.

NEW GROUND: Not everyone is happy about changes at Wuruma Dam, north-west of Eidsvold.

A GRACE period for campers at Wuruma Dam ends today.

Visitors to the dam, north-west of Eidsvold, are now required to use the new campsite after Sunwater controversially closed the former site near the boat ramp.

A three-week grace period was in place after the new site opened on March 11.

A spokeswoman for dam owner Sunwater said moving the campsite would provide more space at the dam foreshore, particularly during peak periods.

But the change has upset some locals who fear a loss of flow-on economic benefits.

Father and son Col and Jamie Hanson, who run a delivery service to the dam from Monto, were among 2200 signatures on a petition against the move.

"I don't know how many people will want to camp at the new location,” Col said.

"I don't think it's going to go very well.”

NEW GROUND: Campers at Wuruma Dam must now use the new campsite. Stephanie Williams

Brisbane couple Ross and Kate Perry have travelled from Brisbane to camp at Wuruma Dam for the past seven years but say they won't be back.

"If we camp up top then we can't leave our boat in the water so we've got to put it in and take it out every day, which we're not prepared to do,” Mrs Perry said.

During their stay, Mrs Perry said the couple spent more than $200 every week in Monto or Eidsvold.

"At least once a week we high tail it into Monto to get fuel for the boat and the car, diesel for the heater, groceries and we have lunch at the pub,” she said.

"Monto is a lovely little town, and they're going to lose all this business.

"It's really sad.”

The spokeswoman said Sunwater provided 40 designated camping sites and recreational facilities at Wuruma Dam free of charge as a community service, in regular consultation with North Burnett Regional Council.

Mayor Rachel Chambers said the council was liaising with the State Government on the issue.

"Community and visitors alike have also asked us to proactively oppose these changes and on Wednesday at our general meeting we were presented with a petition against these changes,” Cr Chambers said.

"The feedback that council is receiving is that this change alone may see a substantial loss in visitors to the area.”

Click here for more information on camping rules and facilities at Wuruma Dam or call Sunwater on 13 15 89.