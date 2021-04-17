SEE IT LIVE: Sapphire Series to be broadcast from Sunday

How QLD Sapphire Series netballers fell in love with the sport

It will be a clash like never before at Morayfield Sports and Events Centre this weekend as Netball Queensland's Hart Sapphire Series returns to the court - and the action will be broadcast to thousands.

A new partnership between Netball Queensland and News Corp means this weekend's blockbuster game - and a stand-out game every week of the star-studded competition - will be live streamed to viewers across the country.

This week's highlight, to be brought live to News Corp subscribers for the first time, will feature talk-of-the-town competition newcomers Queensland University of Technology Netball and reigning premiers Brisbane North Cougars.

Competition between these two teams promises to fire up fast, as between them they tout all five official Firebirds training partners.

The Courier-Mail has teamed up with Netball Queensland to bring a game of the week live to viewers. Pictured, Bond University netball player Ava Black. Picture: Supplied.



Netball Queensland High Performance Director Demelza Fellows said the match would be a taste of what was to come this season.

"It's absolutely all the stars on show," Fellows said of Sunday evening's clash.

Meanwhile, other stars of the game include former Firebirds Beryl Friday (Jets) and Hulita Veve (QUT) and Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and Northern Mystics legend Keshia Grant (QUT).

Fellows said that the bar would rise this season, as the series enters its third year, with clubs taking their professionalism and presence in their Queensland communities to the next level.

"It's somewhere anyone who loves netball can go to connect with their region.

"I'm really, really excited to see just how much people have stepped up... they want to be their best."

All the action from Netball Queensland’s Sapphire Series’ game of the week will be live streamed by The Courier-Mail. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

Fellows, a former Australian Diamonds and Queensland Firebirds representative, said this year's media partnership was a highlight for the competition and yet another show of confidence in its importance in Queensland sport.

She said the new livestreaming showcase putting a spotlight on the state's vast netball talent was "an honour" for the women's competition which proudly sits on par with the Queensland Rugby League's Intrust Super Cup.

"This is our time to shine."

News Corp's Executive Editor of Digital, Bryce Johns, said the deal would be a great added bonus for the state's tens of thousands of subscribers.

"With interest in women's sport going crazy, we're extremely excited to be able to bring Queenslanders a regular diet of the best netball players in the State.''

To catch each Sapphire Series game of the week live, along with game previews, reviews and replays go to couriermail.com.au

Other Sapphire Series games will also be live streamed on the series' own Youtube channel.

2021 HART SAPPHIRE SERIES COURIER-MAIL LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Round one: QUT Netball vs Cougars at Morayfield Sports and Events Centre (MSEC), 5pm, Sunday, April 18

Round two: Wildcats vs USC Thunder at MSEC, 5pm, Sunday, April 25

Round three: USQ Jets vs Cougars at Nissan Arena, 3.35pm, Sunday, May 2

Round four: Tigers vs QUT Netball at Nissan Arena, 12.40pm, Sunday, May 9

Round five: Bond Bull Sharks vs Wildcats at Nissan Arena, 5pm, Saturday, May 15

Round six: Mendi Rays vs Cougars at Townsville Stadium, 6pm, Saturday, May 22

Round seven: Tigers vs USQ Jets at Nissan Arena, 2pm, Sunday, May 30

Round eight: QUT Netball vs USC Thunder at Nissan Arena, 3pm, Saturday, June 5

Round nine: Mendi Rays vs Bond Bull Sharks at Townsville Stadium, 6pm, Saturday, June 12

Round 10: Tigers vs Cougars at Nissan Arena, noon, Sunday, June 20

Round 11: QUT Netball vs USQ Jets at Nissan Arena, 7pm, Saturday, June 26

Round 12: USC Thunder vs Bond Bull Sharks at Nissan Arena, 1pm, Sunday, July 4

Round 13: Wildcats vs Mendi Rays at Nissan Arena, 5.35pm, Saturday, July 17

Round 14: Cougars vs Bond Bull Sharks at Nissan Arena, 5pm, Saturday, July 24

Originally published as SEE IT LIVE: Sapphire Series to be broadcast from Sunday