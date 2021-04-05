SEE IT LIVE: How to watch Bulls under-16s in state champs

Catch the basketball action live from the comfort of your home.

At 11am Tuesday, the Bundaberg Under-16 Bulls will take on the Northside Wizards 3 in the Queensland State Championships and the NewsMail is proud to be live-streaming the event, as well as all four days of the competition.

Bundaberg's Under-16s basketball coaches are on the road getting read for the big games, but took to Facebook to announce their excitement.

"This week our Under-16 Bulls and Bears are heading south to the Queensland State Championships from the 6th to 9th of April," the post read.

"It's a huge event and our teams will be sure to give it their all and make themselves and their club very proud."

Bundaberg Basketball will share regular updates online here and the NewsMail will be running live coverage of the event.

Those who have subscribed to the NewsMail will be able to watch the livestream at www.news-mail.com.au.

DAY ONE STREAM SCHEDULE (April 6)

8am: Div 4 - Rockhampton Jets v Southern Districts Trojans White

9.30am: Div 4 - Ipswich Energy v Moreton Bay Flames

11am: Div 3 - Bundaberg Bulls v Northside Wizards 3

12.30pm: Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Rockhampton Rockets

2pm: Div 3 - Southern Districts Titans v Mackay Comets

3.30pm: Div 3 - Logan Thunder Gold v Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black

5pm: Div 2 - Ipswich Force v Gladstone Power

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 4 - Gold Coast Tide v Moreton Bay Flames

9.30am: Div 1 - Toowoomba Mountaineers v Northside Wizards 1

11am: Div 4 - SD Trojans White v Gold Coast Rollers

12.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

2pm: Div 2 - Moreton Bay Fire v Logan Thunder

3.30pm: Div 2 - Gladstone Power v Northside Wizards 2

5pm: Div 3 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black v Hervey Bay Hurricanes

