News

Sedans, motorbikes, utes and even a boat trailer stolen

Mikayla Haupt
by

MORE than half a dozen vehicles have been stolen from around the Bundaberg region since the last week of September according to Bundaberg Police.

The local men and women in blue are urging residents to be proactive in vehicle security with eight ongoing stolen vehicle investigations.

No make or model is exempt from those with sticky fingers, as sedans, motorbikes, quad-bikes, utilities and even a boat trailer are among the missing list.

"Most car thefts are opportunistic,” she said.

"There are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into.

"Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sun roof and remember to fully close the windows. Park your vehicle in a well-lit and highly visible area and don't leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks - keep them out of sight.”

Snr Counst Loftus said if you have any information which may assist investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant police reference number.

For a full list of incidents and vehicle descriptions, visit www.mypolice.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

Knauf reveals why there's growing pile of waste on Port Rd

KNAUF Plasterboard has defended the use of vacant land after residents and visitors raised concerns about a large stockpile of broken material.

Mum's beautiful tribute to lost son Nathan Spoor

Loved ones will never forget Nathan Spoor's beautiful smile.

The enormity of losing Nathan looms large

Fashion to be the big winner at Cup Race Day

FASHION PASSION: Bex Hutchins and Shanyn Limpus are expecting a good turnout for the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field at Thabeban Park.

ADVERTORIAL: Go for gold for Melbourne Cup in Bundy

What our leaders will do about high school drop-out rates

Neither the LNP nor Labor will commit to specific policies to encourage more regional school students to finish Year 12.

Promise to act is short on detail.

Local Partners