Sedans, motorbikes, utes and even a boat trailer stolen

MORE than half a dozen vehicles have been stolen from around the Bundaberg region since the last week of September according to Bundaberg Police.

The local men and women in blue are urging residents to be proactive in vehicle security with eight ongoing stolen vehicle investigations.

No make or model is exempt from those with sticky fingers, as sedans, motorbikes, quad-bikes, utilities and even a boat trailer are among the missing list.

"Most car thefts are opportunistic,” she said.

"There are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into.

"Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sun roof and remember to fully close the windows. Park your vehicle in a well-lit and highly visible area and don't leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks - keep them out of sight.”

Snr Counst Loftus said if you have any information which may assist investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant police reference number.

For a full list of incidents and vehicle descriptions, visit www.mypolice.qld.gov.au.