Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Wave 5 contractors, with Gary and Jo Fenner at front - telling their story of unpaid work for the highway.
The Wave 5 contractors, with Gary and Jo Fenner at front - telling their story of unpaid work for the highway. Adam Hourigan
Business

Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

Tim Howard
by
7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPOSALS to ensure security of payment for sub-contractors in the building and construction industry may not go far enough, says a contractor dedicated to reform of the industry.

Wave 5 sub-contractor Jo Franklin was a leader of a group of 23 local sub-contractors working on the Pacific Highway bypass left out of pocket when Queensland construction group Ostwald Bros collapsed midway through last year.

They battled for nearly a year to win an ex gratia payment from the NSW Government to cover their losses and have campaigned for reforms to the industry to guarantee payment security.

NSW Better Regulation Minister Matt Kean has released a consultation paper for a proposed Building and Construction Security of Payment Act.

The paper seeks industry input on proposals to create statutory trusts that building and construction companies would contribute to during a development, quarantining money that would be used to pay their sub-contractors.

Contractors would be able to make a payment claim at least once a month for work within that month, and a final claim where a contract has been terminated.

Ms Franklin said some of the worrying aspects of the proposed changes was a structure that could allow a principal contractor to control the trust structure.

"Matt Kean has said the trust concept proposed would be open to the likes of a principal contractor to become the trustee," she said.

She said she was also worried there were not enough legal protections for contractors who could still feel intimidated about seeking to be paid on time.

The contractors also said the consultation set the sights of the proposed regulations too high for the "mum and dad"-sized companies.

"This trust concept is only applicable to projects $1million to $20million," Ms Franklin said.

Related Items

consultation paper jo franklin nsw minister for better regulation matt kean ostwald bros collapse security of payment sub contractors wave 5 contractors
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    premium_icon New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    News AN OCEAN-front, world-class Bargara resort development, with more than 340 homes, has been submitted to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

    Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    premium_icon Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    Business Popular Bundy region cafe says the venue will be open over weekend

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    Environment Spring has sprung and the magpies are out in force

    BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    premium_icon BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    News Controversial development site under attack once more

    Local Partners