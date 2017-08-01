Security ID changes at port after government request

ID CHANGES: Applicants will now be required to have their identity verified in person by Gladstone Ports Corporation as the issuing body.

MARITIME Security Identification Card applicants at the Port of Bundaberg will see a change in the application process after a Federal Government request.

Applicants will now be required to have their identity verified in person by Gladstone Ports Corporation as the issuing body.

To accommodate applicants in Bundaberg, GPC's Port of Bundaberg offices will now have the ability to verify documentation by appointment.

New categories of identification documents and an increase in application fees have also been applied.

Click here for more information on the MSIC application process and application fees .