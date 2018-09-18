Security guard tae kwon do instructor accused of theft

A BUNDABERG man was refused bail after he allegedly stole money and the keys to a vehicle from his employer last month.

Kris Cimarron Richardson appeared before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday after he broke into the Bundaberg CQUniversity premesis, taking cash and the keys to a vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Dean Burgess said Richardson had been working at the university as a contracted security guard for his own company at the time.

"He stole from his employer, basically, so he's somebody who's desperate," Sgt Burgess said.

"Someone with his history, which is minimal, then all of a sudden he has a total of eight offences before the court.

"In my submission there is something underlying in his offending. He was a security guard at the university, he's somebody who's going to need some help.

"The issue is, will he be able to get that help while he's waiting for these matters to be finalised or will he continue to offend?"

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client's issues began with a new relationship a few years ago.

"He instructs that the (woman) was using ice when he commenced a relationship with her and he rapidly became addicted to the same substance," Ms Maloy said.

"The relationship, with work, money, personalities, and of course substance abuse, has led to a complete breakdown on my client's part which brings him before the courts."

Ms Maloy said Richardson had terminated all security contracts following the incident.

"He also instructs that with regards to the tae kwon do school, my client has passed management of that into the hands of other persons," she said.

"He accepts that he is a man now that will need assistance. He has a mental health plan and an appointment with Bridges to address his alcohol and substance abuse."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin did not accept the submission that Richardson could live with his parents, each in their 70s, because he had been residing with them when the offences were committed.

"The defendant's conduct really is quite concerning," Ms Merrin said.

"I'm not satisfied the defendant is able to show cause as to why his detention in custody is not justified so bail will be refused."

The matter was adjourned to next month.