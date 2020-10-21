Menu
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
BITING a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

The court heard Sharp bit the man on the upper forearm but she did not break skin.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was still very young and was a mum of two.

Sharp was studying social work, he said, and didn't usually drink much.

Mr Riedel his client wanted to apologise to the security officer involved.

He said his client was embarrassed and would never return to the hotel.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said to Sharp he suspected if she hadn't been drinking, the incident wouldn't have happened.

Sharp agreed.

She was placed on an 80-hour community service order and a conviction was recorded.

carriers arms hotel
