Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to identify the men pictured.

BUNDABERG police are calling for public assistance to identify three men regarding alleged wilful damage.

At around 11pm on May 14 three men attended a business on Tantitha Street, Bundaberg Central and allegedly damaged security cameras worth $400.

Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can phone Police Link on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001031548.