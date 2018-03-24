Securing piece of Western Downs energy boom

ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES: Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise will The National Energy Summit will debate energy production over two days.

THE Western Downs region is reaping the staggering benefits of a diversified economy.

Through energy, agriculture, intensive agriculture and manufacturing, the Toowoomba region's western neighbour is booming.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the energy sector was one of the four pillars underpinning his region.

"We currently have $5.5 billion worth of renewables on the books for the Western Downs and, of that, $1.2 billion is under construction," he said.

"This is happening right now, and it's a very exciting time for the Western Downs.

"We are also proud to have an agile and skilled workforce capable of working across these sectors, and our unemployment rate being one of the lowest in regional Queensland is evidence of that."

The boom represents more opportunities for Toowoomba and Darling Downs businesses as they enter construction and energy generation phases.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise Surat Basin supply chain general manager Reagan Parle said specific business and tendering opportunities were available for some projects under way.

Those opportunities will be the focus of the upcoming TSBE Enterprise Evening over two days in Chinchilla.

Mr Parle said the event would highlight the mix of available and possible energy sources in the Western Downs region, where resource development had also promoted growth in the renewable sector due to the upgrading of the network power grid capability.

"For example, traditional coal fired power stations are now sharing the modern grid with gas and renewable energy developers," he said.

The Enterprise Evening will be held at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre from 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 18, with site tours the next day.

See tsbe.com.au for details.