SECURING PARADISE: Latest on dam works, trials

PARADISE: Essential Works on the Paradise Dam spillway are almost complete with Sunwater strengthening the structure and reducing the risk of dam failure.

PARADISE: Essential Works on the Paradise Dam spillway are almost complete with Sunwater strengthening the structure and reducing the risk of dam failure.

Despite Paradise Dam remaining a matter of contention for many months, stability works and trials have continued at the site.

A Sunwater spokesperson told the NewsMail the Essential Works on the Paradise Dam spillway were "almost complete with Sunwater strengthening the structure and reducing the risk of dam failure".

"A 600mm concrete crest has been constructed on the dam wall, finalising a 5.8m lowering, with passive steel anchors successfully installed through the dam's roller compacted concrete layers," the spokesperson said.

"Further ancillary works will continue through 2021, including construction of a new fishway."

The spokesperson said each of the six active anchor trial locations had been "successfully stressed (or strength tested)" at Paradise Dam.

"This work is required to determine the performance of active anchors within Paradise Dam's geology, and to inform their potential use as part of the long-term remediation solution for the dam," the spokesperson said.

Although the outcomes of the tests were not yet available.

"The results are still being analysed and will be considered by the project Technical Review Panel (TRP), comprised of national and international experts.

"Additionally, significant progress has been made with engineering testing that will help to inform the next stage of stabilising and strengthening works at the dam."

The spokesperson said there was enough water in Paradise Dam and other storages within the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme to meet allocations for the 2020-21 water year.

"Water allocations are set at the start of the water year and cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce," the spokesperson said.

"Should inflows occur however, allocations can increase - to a maximum of 100 per cent.

"Allocations for the next water year will be announced in July 2021."

The Paradise Dam forecast storage model on Sunwater's website depicts the possibility of water storage potentially dropping below 10 per cent by April, if there is minimal inflow.

The model also highlights the possibility of the dam reaching 100 per cent capacity by early May if there are 'Average Inflows'.

Paradise Dam Forecast Storage Model on Sunwater's website.

A Sunwater spokesperson said the online dam storage level tool was "just a guide" and subject to many assumptions and uncertainties outside of Sunwater's control.

"Many variables affect these predictions and they should be used as a general guide only," the spokesperson said.

A Sunwater spokesperson previously stated the forecast modelling was based on water allocation usage for the previous three years and historical inflow data.

MORE STORIES