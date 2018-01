THE Queensland Police Service has taken to social media to notify motorists of a crash on the Bruce Highway.

At around 6.30pm, police posted that the highway was closed in both directions 35km north of Gin Gin and south of Kolan River bridge.

A possible alternative route suggestion is Rosedale Miriam Vale Rd.

Diversions are via John Clifford Way towards Lowmead, but heavy vehicles won't be able to access this route.

It is not known when the road will reopen.