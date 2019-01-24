Secret to a long life: Bundy's dancing queen turns 95

A LOCAL socialite has just celebrated her 95th birthday and today she shared her secret to living a long, healthy life.

Bundaberg's Mavis Scherer has always lived in Bundaberg, and is an active community member in more ways than one.

Known as Mama Mavis, she loves baking, line dancing, and organising a yearly Christmas concert for her fellow Argyle Gardens residents.

When friends and family pop by her home, they can always expect to find a variety of cookies and cakes sitting on a little trolley in the dinning room. She even used to submit recipes to the NewsMail when the paper featured a weekly cooking segment.

Ms Scherer grew up playing hockey, basketball and vigoro at Hinkler Park, and now partakes in social line dancing at the Brothers Sports Club.

"I may act 20 but I'm still 95,” she said.

"I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if I hadn't been kept fit (growing up).

"I've (still) got my balance so I'm lucky to be able to do those things.”

She said she liked to do anything and everything, as long as she was getting out of the house and moving about.

She said she believed keeping busy and being self-reliant was the best way to stay healthy and live a longer life.

"I do things for myself and that's what helps, instead of expecting people to wait on you,” she said.

"I want to do things while I can do them, when I can't do them then I'll have to get help.”

She said she did as much as she could on her own, with the exception of a cleaner once a fortnight.

"You've got to keep using your legs, if you don't use it you lose it,” she said.

Ms Scherer said she credited her mum for influencing her to help people within the community since she was a little girl.

"I think I take after her a lot, she always did things for people,” she said.

For Ms Scherer's birthday five days ago, her close friend of about 22 years and ex-president of the Bundaberg International Women's Society Norma Jensen had a special surprise in store.

She had organised a luncheon at SSS Strawberries and invited a group of people to celebrate the birthday of a woman who she said deserved to be spoiled.

"It was a big secret, she didn't tell me who was coming and I enjoyed it,” Ms Scherer said.

Check out how to make Mavis Scherer's crunchy muesli cookies along with other great local recipes in Monday's NewsMail.