Secret to mum's genius Kmart toy hack

Chantelle Robinson has never hacked anything in her life. Nor would she call herself handy by any stretch of the imagination.

But when the Gold Coast mum wanted a new tool bench as a surprise for her three-year-old son, Jaxon, she didn't want to just hand her credit card over.

Instead she got to work in her own garage to create one that no other child would have.

CAN SHE FIX IT? YES, SHE CAN!

The 25-year-old mum-of-one took two days to transform the $89 Kmart large wooden kitchen playset into her son's ultimate tool bench, getting inspiration from another mum from the Kmart Hacks & Decor group who put together a similar hack a while ago.

Before and after ... what a difference. Source: supplied

"I put the kitchen together as per the instructions but I left out the step where you install the microwave," she told Kidspot of how she pulled off this masterpiece.

"I left off all the handles, then I measured and cut a piece of thin plywood (bought at Bunnings as an off-cut for just $2), and used it to cover the hole where the sink is, which made the bench top."

The original kitchen. Source: Kmart

"Then I spray painted the whole thing in an aluminum coloured paint, except for the two doors at the front. I used chalkboard vinyl from Kmart to cover those."

The single mum estimates she spent about $150 on the project, including supplies from Bunnings and kids tools and goggles from Toyworld and Daiso.

She used a mix of real and kids tools. Source: supplied

"The spanners are actually real, from Bunnings," she added. "Just the cheapest set. And I used a magnetic spanner holder from Bunnings to hang them on the pegboard."

SHARING HER LABOUR OF LOVE

Chantelle shared her efforts on the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to show her appreciation of the fellow member who shared the original idea.

"Big thanks to the mum in this group who gave me the inspiration to make this for my son!" she posted alongside pictures of the finished project.

Chantelle and Jaxon. Source: supplied

And it's no surprise, many members were impressed.

"That's one of the best hacks I've seen. Well done," one commented.

"My daughter would love this!!" one said.

"This is incredible," wrote another.

"Aaaw I'm so amazed at how clever people are on this page, I just love it, he's a very lucky boy!" one chimed in.

Chantelle said seeing the excitement on Jaxon's face when she revealed her efforts to her little boy this morning was worth all the hard work and money she spent on it and so much more.

It made one little boy very happy. Source: supplied

"He hasn't stopped playing with it since," she said proudly. "The very first thing he did was put his protective goggles on. He especially likes the nail gun and spanners."

The handy mum has been so inspired by her first-time hack that she's now set her sights on another project.

"I'm not usually a very handy sort of person so I'm rather proud of this little accomplishment. Next, I'd love to make my son a cubby house to go with it. I believe Kmart has one, so I may just have to get hacking again sometime soon!"