Secret ingredient for cafe’s success is connection

SISTER ACT: Oodies Cafe co-owners and sisters Jenny Haack and Suzy Evans, after their cafe with character was voted the best in Bundy for the second time, by NewsMail readers. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BUNDABERG'S best cafe has been voted in by NewsMail readers and the verdict came down to quality coffee, connection and conversation.

Oodies cafe has struck gold for the second time in the NewsMail people's choice poll, which asked readers to vote for their favourite local cafe.

The quirky venue took out first place in our poll back in 2015 and now, five years later, the homely cafe has done it again, but despite the popularity of the business continuing to grow, owner Suzy Evans remains humble.

"I get funny about this sort of thing because it just depends on each person's preference … some people like this cafe, some like cafes down the road and some have a few favourites in the area," Ms Evans said.

"It's very lovely that people have taken the time to sit down, engage in this poll and it's just such a nice thing that they've said where their favourite place to go is."

Referring to her team and customers as family, Ms Evans said the secret ingredient of what sets Oodies a part wasn't so secret.

"For us, I think it revolves around people … we have a lot of cafes in Bundaberg that do wonderful food and amazing coffee but the connection and communication with people is definitely what makes Oodies home," Ms Evans said.

"You become very connected to your favourite cafe and our customers are constantly giving us that recognition where on any given day, they come in, give us compliments and thank us for making their day."

But the vibrant venue has also become a hub for the arts, showcasing work by local artists and hosting live entertainment that often turn into sold out events.

Upcoming gigs at Oodies in October include The Bobcats, as well as Felicity Urquhart and Brad Butcher.

"We're really excited to have the guys here - The Bobcats will be a nice, intimate event and it will be Felicity's first time here at Oodies, but Brad's third," Ms Evans said.

"Felicity and Brad originally had a show booked before the COVID-19 restrictions happened, but most of the ticket holders refused to get a refund, so there's actually only a few tickets left for that event."

