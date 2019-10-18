Secret hearing to decide McLaughlin’s Bathurst fate

SCOTT McLaughlin and DJR/Team Penske will learn their Bathurst 1000 fate on Sunday with a secret hearing that will decide if they are guilty of cheating brought forward to Saturday.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Gold Coast 600 next week, the Confederation of Australian Motorsport (CAMS) announced on Friday that the extraordinary hearing has been moved forward and will now take place on Saturday.

"CAMS can today advise the Stewards Hearing involving Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd (DJR Team Penske) regarding the alleged breach of Rule D24.1 at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will now be held on Saturday, 19 October," read the CAMS statement.

Live stream the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on KAYO SPORTS. Every practice, qualifying & race Live & On-Demand in HD. Get your 14 day free trial >

"The outcome and the publication of the decision will occur on Sunday, October 20, with the stewards summary to be made available on the CAMS website as soon as it is available."

McLaughlin could be stripped of his Bathurst crown with his team charged with making an illegal "team order'' during the Bathurst 1000.

In a move that has soured one of the great Mount Panorama finishes, DJR/Team Penske ordered Fabian Coulthard to drive slowly during a safety car, allowing McLaughlin to build a 47-second gap from the rest of the field as his teammte held them up.

It is alleged that the team ordered Coulthard to "go slow and create an unwarranted large gap between Cars #17 and Car #12 for tactical reasons''.

Scott McLaughlin’s Ford Mustang leads the Bathurst 1000 field around the first turn at Mount Panorama. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

The team orders charge has divided the sport.

Racing legend and DJR/Team Penske co-owner Dick Johnson slammed the prospect of McLaughlin losing his first Bathurst 1000 as "rubbish'' while Erebus boss Barry Ryan claimed the Ford flyer should stripped.

CAMS refused to reveal the location of the hearing or declare who would be attending.

The most likely punishment for DJR/Team Penske will be a fine and loss of team points.