Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lily Dorough was tragically killed by a tyre as she played at a workshop in Roma in August.
Lily Dorough was tragically killed by a tyre as she played at a workshop in Roma in August.
News

Second tyre tragedy in less than a month

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young man has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a tyre in western Queensland.

Paramedics were called to treat the 20-year-old at Richmond, west of Hughenden, about 4.36pm on Monday.

He is suffering from a laceration to his chest and a serious leg fracture.

"The patient suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a tyre at speed at a private location," a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A clinic nurse is currently treating the patient on scene, while the rescue helicopter has been tasked to attend the incident.

It comes just weeks after seven-year-old Lily Dorough was crushed to death by a tyre in Roma.

Lily was playing outside her dad's tyre workshop when a tyre fell on her in Roma on August 13.

More Stories

death police queensland roma tragedy

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    premium_icon REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    Business THE iconic “whale building” in the Bundaberg CBD has changed hands for the first time in nearly 30 years.

    Govt announces Wide Bay housing plan

    premium_icon Govt announces Wide Bay housing plan

    Politics Government is investing $25 million in new homes

    Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    premium_icon Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    News Jess Davies' cries for help were heard by campers

    Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    premium_icon Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    News One in three convicted pedophiles not spending a day in jail