Second tyre tragedy in less than a month
A young man has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a tyre in western Queensland.
Paramedics were called to treat the 20-year-old at Richmond, west of Hughenden, about 4.36pm on Monday.
He is suffering from a laceration to his chest and a serious leg fracture.
"The patient suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a tyre at speed at a private location," a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.
A clinic nurse is currently treating the patient on scene, while the rescue helicopter has been tasked to attend the incident.
It comes just weeks after seven-year-old Lily Dorough was crushed to death by a tyre in Roma.
Lily was playing outside her dad's tyre workshop when a tyre fell on her in Roma on August 13.