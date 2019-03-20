Second teen charged in Alexandra Park Zoo animal attack
A SECOND teenager has been charged following an investigation into multiple offences at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo.
A 15-year-old boy will join his 16-year-old friend in Bundaberg's Children's Court later this month, both charged with trespassing and animal cruelty.
Police will allege the two jumped the fence after-hours on Saturday March 16, and the younger of the two proceeded to film and encourage his mate as he antagonised animals at the zoo.
Footage was initially posted to social media, and showed a teen entering an animal enclosure before harassing an emu, which charged at him in defence.
CCTV footage obtained by police also revealed the boy repeating similar actions towards a wallaby, which also charged at him.
Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the boy also threw rocks and bark at the animals.