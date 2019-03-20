Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo.
An Emu in the Alexandra Park Zoo. Mike Knott BUN130319ZOO9
Crime

Second teen charged in Alexandra Park Zoo animal attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Mar 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND teenager has been charged following an investigation into multiple offences at Bundaberg's Alexandra Park Zoo.

A 15-year-old boy will join his 16-year-old friend in Bundaberg's Children's Court later this month, both charged with trespassing and animal cruelty.

Police will allege the two jumped the fence after-hours on Saturday March 16, and the younger of the two proceeded to film and encourage his mate as he antagonised animals at the zoo.

Footage was initially posted to social media, and showed a teen entering an animal enclosure before harassing an emu, which charged at him in defence.

CCTV footage obtained by police also revealed the boy repeating similar actions towards a wallaby, which also charged at him.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the boy also threw rocks and bark at the animals.

alexandra park zoo animal attack buncourt bundaberg charges laid teenagers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Shell-shocked: Feisty crab nips out for main street stroll

    Shell-shocked: Feisty crab nips out for main street stroll

    Offbeat YOU'VE heard of the chicken that crossed the road, but what about the crab?

    WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    premium_icon WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

    Council News Council to change accepted waste types at some facilities

    Turtle-inspired festival to replace Crush

    Turtle-inspired festival to replace Crush

    News Last month it was announced the Crush Festival would not return

    Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    premium_icon Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    News MAN accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family.