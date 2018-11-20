Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second suspicious baby death in two days

by Kate Kyriacou
20th Nov 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY a day after a baby girl was discovered dead on a Gold Coast beach, a second infant girl has died in suspicious circumstances.

The four-month-old, from the Logan area, was rushed to hospital yesterday morning with critical injuries but died this afternoon.

Detectives from Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit, as well as officers from the Homicide and Child Trauma squads, are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are being interviewed by police.

baby death editors picks logan

Top Stories

    Looking back on a CBD moving into the future

    premium_icon Looking back on a CBD moving into the future

    News IMAGINE if a city's streets could talk. What stories would they tell of the history of a place?

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    News Collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them

    Season of change at Hinkler Central

    premium_icon Season of change at Hinkler Central

    Business Season of change at Hinkler Central

    'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon 'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    Crime Former Dymocks worker caught scrolling for fresh child porn images

    Local Partners