SECOND STONFISH: 'It's a spectacle of crazy' at Woodgate

CONCERNED: Mary-Ellen Ross is worried swimmers may be injured by boaties around the Theodolite Creek area at Woodgate. Mary-Ellen Ross

A WOODGATE woman says it's only a matter of time before swimmers are injured after she found a second stonefish in a popular creek.

But it's not just the fish that has the mother-of-two concerned.

Mary-Ellen Ross first reported finding the deadly sea creature on the sand at Theodolite Creek on Thursday, the second was found nearby on Saturday.

She said both fish were quite big, about three-quarters of the size of a can of insect spray, and had been caught by fishing.

"They were pretty impressive with large spikes,” she said.

"I could see one from the other side of the creek.”

Mrs Ross has lived in Woodgate for 12 months, but spent eight years prior to this holidaying in the area.

This is the first time she has come across stonefish and was amazed to find two in just three days.

Both were found not too far from the mangroves in the creek.

"An older lady has always told us if we cross the creek to make sure we shuffle our feet across in the sand rather than stepping to be safe,” Ms Ross said.

"We are more vigilant now after finding the stonefish and hope to warn others to be also.

"I'm sure someone will get stung eventually.”

But it's not just the fish that have Mrs Ross worried.

Her other concern is for people using the waterway around the boat ramp and mangroves during the summer.

"During peak season it's a spectacle of crazy on the water,” Mrs Ross said.

"The waterway here is healthy and beautiful, but it gets crazy busy.”

Mrs Ross said people in tubes and skiers would often go too close to the jetty and cause issues for other water users.

"During this time I really think the area needs policing,” she said.

"The rules are 30 metres from the jetty and skiers come as close as 10 metres.

"It's only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt.”