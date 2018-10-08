Second shark sighting a timely reminder to beachgoers

Craig Holden said the second reported sighting was a sign there may be more sharks around at the moment.

A SECOND shark sighting in just one week is a timely remind about the hazards of the ocean according to Bundaberg Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden.

About 7.40am on Sunday morning a member of the public reported seeing a tiger shark off the shore of Bargara.

Social media lit up as Dorsal, Queensland Shark Reports posted the sighting which said a 3m tiger shark was seen "cruising through shallows”.

SHARK SIGHTING: Dorsal, Queensland Shark Reports posted a shark sighting off the coast of Bargara on Sunday morning.

Mr Holden said he was not aware of the sighting and no beaches had been closed.

"It's a timely reminder for people to swim at patrolled beaches,” he said.

"It's life saver's duty to look out for sharks and advise swimmers.”

On Thursday last week Moore Park Beach was closed after a confirmed shark sighting at the popular swimming spot.

The beach was closed in the afternoon after the sighting by an on-duty lifeguard about 4.30pm.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said no one was in the water and the shark appeared to be chasing bait fish just outside the patrolled area.

The beach was reopened on Friday with lifeguards on duty.

Mr Holden said the second reported sighting was a sign there may be more sharks around at the moment.

"Sharks are one of the hazards in the ocean and it's a reminder for people to be vigilant,” Mr Holden said.