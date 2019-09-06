Menu
Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

