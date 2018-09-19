Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Forbes murder charges

by Angelo Risso
19th Sep 2018 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A second man is expected to face court charged with the murder of Mathew Lebrocque in the NSW Central West town of Forbes last year.

Mr Lebrocque, 31, was found on a front lawn in Forbes with a severe head injury in November 2017. He allegedly sustained the injuries in a "violent confrontation".

He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Garry Brent Charters, 38, was charged with murder later that day and remains before the courts.

Police yesterday confirmed they had charged a second man, also aged 38, with Mr Lebrocque's murder at Forbes Police Station.

The second man is expected before Forbes Local Court today.

charges forbes murder nsw

Top Stories

    Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    premium_icon Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    News FOUR horses were rescued from a fast-moving fire at Agnes Water this morning by two strangers who were involved in the community's effort to protect homes.

    LETTERS: Aged care, pipe band, politics, high-rise

    LETTERS: Aged care, pipe band, politics, high-rise

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Summer's bright idea for spring

    premium_icon Summer's bright idea for spring

    Community Decorations to make life easier

    Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    premium_icon Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    Politics Department of Social Services addresses fears

    Local Partners