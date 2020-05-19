Second hand stores back in operation

VINTAGE lovers and anyone seeking a bargain can rejoice as op-shops around the state have opened their doors again.

More than 53 Vinnies stores including Bundaberg, reopened this week with executive officer for the region Tanya Doherty thanking customers, volunteers and the community for their ongoing support.

“It’s just wonderful to be open again and we’re so lucky to have our volunteers back, especially on Volunteers Week,” Mrs Doherty said.

“People were out and about on our first day of trade yesterday and our customers are certainly glad we are back too.”

BAG A BARGAIN: Tammy Washington at Vinnies on Johanna Boulevard.

Funds raised from items purchased at the op-shop also help those in need, support that Mrs Doherty said has only increased in demand.

“COVID-19 has definitely impacted the operations and people are in need so much more, right now,” she said.

“We have really needed to get as many products on our shelves as possible to gather the income so that we can continue to assist those in need.

“We are always accepting donations in store and all items go through a quarantine process for 72 hours, where they are sanitised before placing them in the shop.”

Mrs Doherty said the organisation was seeking clothing donations suitable for the cooler months, such as winter coats, sweaters and blankets.

CEO Kevin Mercer also passed on his thanks to the community for continuing to donate preloved items to their contact-free, in-store drop zones.

“The return of our shops will be a huge benefit to communities throughout Queensland as they sell affordable high quality preloved items supporting people in our communities at a time when it is most needed,” he said.

“I cannot say a big enough thank you to the people who continue to help Vinnies support the most vulnerable in our community, especially with so many Queenslanders currently impacted by COVID-19.”

The CEO said selected stock would also be discounted by up to 50 per cent.

Anyone who requires emergency food and medical supplies or housing support are encouraged to phone the toll-free helpline on 1800 846 643.

Vinnies op-shops can be found at 68 Johanna Blvd, 18 McLean St and 37 See St.

For more information, visit qld.vinnies.org.au.