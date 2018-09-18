Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Urangan Fire
News

WATCH: Second fire in same Urangan location

Jessica Lamb
by
17th Sep 2018 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have expressed frustration after a second fire broke out at a Urangan address just days after a blaze destroyed a greenhouse at the same location.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services trucks and 11 fire fighters attended the unoccupied property in between Southerden and Urangan Streets just after 3pm today.

The fire broke out within 20m of an abandoned home before spreading to a pile of wood and a fence.

Photos
View Gallery

Fire controller on scene Luke Young said QFES was originally called to a grass fire however, on arrival, there were large volumes of black smoke.

"There was an old shed and chicken coupe attached to the shed which was well-involved.

"The shed was empty and the fire spread to the surrounding area and impinged on the neighbour's fence and also spread into the next yard.

"The two blocks appear to be unoccupied."

No injuries were reported as crews brought the fire under control by 4pm.

Last Friday, a fire engulfed a greenhouse on the same property which also broke out about 3pm.

Members of the public rushed to help with garden hoses before firies arrived.

Residents of Southerden St, who spoke to the Chronicle today, said they were concerned the fires were deliberately lit and had spread closer to properties this time.

A Queensland police spokesperson said officers attended for traffic control only due to smoke on the road.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and at the time of publication police could not confirm if the two fires were linked or being investigated as suspicious.

Related Items

fccommunity fcemergency fire fraser coast hervey bay qfes qps urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Musty-tasting water safe to drink

    premium_icon Musty-tasting water safe to drink

    Council News "WARM and dry conditions have caused treated water in some areas to have an earthy or musty taste”.

    One in custody, one on the run after car chase and robberies

    premium_icon One in custody, one on the run after car chase and robberies

    Crime One remains on the run after string of crime hits the Rum City

    Community expects strong sentences for crime: MP

    premium_icon Community expects strong sentences for crime: MP

    Crime 'What happened to Caroline Stuttle was an absolute tragedy'

    Huge queues for popular store's massive $5 closing down sale

    premium_icon Huge queues for popular store's massive $5 closing down sale

    Business People are going bonkers for this massive bargain.

    Local Partners