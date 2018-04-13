Second council youth event cancelled due to low numbers

LOW NUMBERS: Youth Month events at Gin Gin and Moore Park have been axed.

THE Moore Park Beach Neon Run is the second Youth Month event to be cancelled due to low ticket sales.

The Gin Gin Colour Me Happy Fun Run was canned earlier this week.

Both were planned as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's Youth Month celebrations.

The council held off cancelling the second event in hopes of getting more bookings.

But yesterday the decision was made to call it off due to the low numbers.

People who bought tickets will be contacted and offered a full refund.

For more information, phone the council's youth development officer on 1300 883 699 or email youth@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.