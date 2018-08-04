SECOND CHANCE TO PLAY: Harford makes state team

OFF TO TITLES: Bundaberg Bull Adam Harford has been selected for Queensland for the national school sport titles in basketball.

OFF TO TITLES: Bundaberg Bull Adam Harford has been selected for Queensland for the national school sport titles in basketball. Mike Knott BUN310718BASKETBALL1

BASKETBALL: There is nothing Bundaberg's Adam Harford won't do for his Bulls.

But first he must represent his state in the upcoming national school sports titles.

Harford has been selected in the 18 and under boys side for the titles next week that will be held in Darwin.

The Kepnock State High School student will be joined by fellow Bull and Isis State High School student Tibah O'Brien.

But the opportunity almost didn't come.

Harford wasn't originally selected after playing for Wide Bay at the state school titles.

He then went down to Brisbane to train with NBL side the Bullets in a talent exposure camp where he was led by the coach for the Queensland team.

The coach liked what he saw from Harford.

"When I was at the camp I played in my position and he (the coach) saw how I can play and I just complemented the team," he said.

"The feedback he gave me was that I was a consistent shooter and I paid attention to detail.

"I strive at that because without paying attention to detail and not being coachable you are not going to get to a higher level."

Harford's selection made up for the disappointment in missing the under-18 Queensland North team earlier this year for the nationals.

The 17-year-old was a reserve and missed out.

"I wanted that one badly," he revealed.

"But this is a better accomplishment, because this is north and south combined."

Harford is making sure he now doesn't let the opportunity slip.

The small forward is in good form after scoring 32 points for the Bulls last weekend against Hervey Bay in a 103 to 69 win in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

He now wants to translate that into the school sport titles.

"My confidence is at an all-time high, especially with the call up," Harford said.

"I want to play hard, keep the talk up on and off the court and keep a positive mindset, regardless of how many minutes I play.

"I just want to help us to have the best chance of winning gold."

Harford will return from the national titles on the same day the grand final is held in the CQBL.

He said if the Bulls are there, he is playing.

"It's a lot going on for me but I'll get through it and look after my body," Harford said.

"I love Bundy basketball and I will always come back."

Harford and O'Brien play for Queensland at the titles from August 11-17.