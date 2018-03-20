SECOND CHANCE: From jail to footy field for player

FULL SPEED: Chris Rose races down the wing for Central Queensland at Salter Oval last year.

FULL SPEED: Chris Rose races down the wing for Central Queensland at Salter Oval last year. Paul Donaldson BUN030617RUGUN12

"HE'S out and ready to play.”

Wide Bay Whales coach Luke McCloskey said he had no hesitation putting Chris Rose into his representative rugby union side.

Rose was named in the Whales 30-man squad on Sunday for upcoming matches against Rockhampton next month, which leads to a Central Queensland squad being selected for the Queensland Country championships in Townsville.

The selection comes after Rose was released late last week on supervised parole from jail after assaulting his ex-girlfriend in what the judge described as a vicious attack on Boxing Day in 2016 that could have killed her.

The Turtles Brothers player was sentenced to three years in jail in September last year.

Now Rose has been released, McCloskey believes he should be able to come back to the sporting arena.

"Everyone deserves a second chance,” he said.

"He's human just like you and me and he's learnt a lesson the hard way.”

Footballers and domestic violence have been in the headlines recently after the Brisbane Broncos came under fire for adding the controversial Matt Lodge to their playing roster.

McCloskey said Rose was also picked on merit.

The 24-year-old was part of the Wide Bay Whales last year and also played for Central Queensland at the Country titles in Bundaberg.

"He was the highest try scorer for CQ,” McCloskey said.

"At the end of the day he's a wonderful player. He's proved that he deserves a spot and has been selected based on his football.”

Rose is part of a squad that features all players from Bundaberg's Spring Cup competition.

There are no players from the Fraser Coast Mariners as they have Outback Stockman's commitments.

The Wide Bay Whales start training tomorrow at 6.30pm ahead of two games against Rockhampton on April 14 and 21.

The NewsMail contacted Chris Rose for comment but he didn't respond.