Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
News

Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health services queensland health service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rewards for those who look after our trees

        premium_icon Rewards for those who look after our trees

        News THEY call trees nature’s oxygen tanks and one Bundaberg organisation is introducing a new incentive to encourage people to look after them.

        Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        premium_icon Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        News For the first time severe bleaching has struck all three regions of the Great...

        Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        premium_icon Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        News During one incident the defendant returned to the home holding a baseball bat and...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.