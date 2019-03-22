Menu
FIRE: A second Bundaberg blaze has sparked in Woongarra.
Second Bundaberg fire ablaze on Elliott Heads Rd

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd Mar 2019 3:05 PM

A SECOND vegetation fire has sparked at 1284 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra, Bundaberg.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said at 2.30pm two fire crews arrived at the scene where approximately 1ha was burning away from a structure.

While nothing is under threat at this stage smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

