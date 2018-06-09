Secluded patch of heaven on riverfront
IF YOU'RE looking for serenity and a waterfront lifestyle, your search is over.
Walking into the riverfront home, you enter a step-down billiard room with custom-built billiard table and bar, but your attention is drawn through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows to an unobstructed view of the Elliott River.
There are no neighbours in sight on the seven-acre property, only the beauty of Kinkuna National Park across from the wide river.
The plantation-style home features an open-plan design arranged into three separate wings.
Through a set of double doors, is one wing of the home comprised entirely of the master suite - a large bedroom, with ensuite and walk-in dressing room.
The dining room, living room, kitchen and screened verandas make up the central area of the home.
The left wing is comprised of additional bedrooms, a bathroom and an oversized rumpus room.
It also boasts a double lock-up garage, a double shed and even a guest quarters.
