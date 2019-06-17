Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Seaweed farmers sue over Aussie oil spill

by Margaret Scheikowski, AAP
17th Jun 2019 3:56 PM

More than 15,000 Indonesian seaweed farmers have launched a Sydney lawsuit claiming a 2009 oil spill in Northern Australia destroyed their livelihoods.

The class action, led by Daniel Sanda, is against the oil company PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd and relates to the Montara oil spill that resulted in thousands of barrels of oil pouring into the Timor Sea over 70 days.

Opening the case in the Federal Court n Monday, their barrister Julian Sexton SC alleged the company was negligent in failing to safely operate the Montara wellhead and the incident had been foreseeable.

The mixture of the oil and chemical dispersants, used after the spill, led to the solution spreading and destroying the seaweed crop and industry for that year and many years after, he said.

The oil field was located about 250km northwest of the West Australian coast and about 700km from Darwin.

editors picks farming pollution

Top Stories

    Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    premium_icon Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    Health A BUNDABERG audiometrist says he has been forced to open his own clinic at the eleventh hour following the shock closure of the city's Connect Hearing branch.

    • 17th Jun 2019 2:54 PM
    How escapee managed to get away from cops

    premium_icon How escapee managed to get away from cops

    Crime Police appeal for details on escapee

    • 17th Jun 2019 3:33 PM
    Cold front moves in as winter returns for Bundy

    premium_icon Cold front moves in as winter returns for Bundy

    Weather Cooler weather to make a return this week.

    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News The unexpected ways you could cop a fine

    • 17th Jun 2019 3:55 PM